Ten people have died in vehicle-related incidents over the New Year's holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol

Last year, OSHP reported 14 vehicle-related deaths over the same four-day time period
Credit: 10TV WBNS

OHIO, USA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2021-2022 New Year’s holiday according to provisional statistics. 

Four fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, three were OVI-related and five of the people killed were pedestrians. 

The four-day reporting period began at midnight on Thursday, December 30, 2021 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on January 2, 2022. This is a decrease from the four-day reporting period last year, when 14 fatalities were reported.

Troopers made 2,575 traffic enforcement contacts; including 229 OVI arrests, 59 distracted driving and 288 safety belt citations.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available here.

