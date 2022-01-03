OHIO, USA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2021-2022 New Year’s holiday according to provisional statistics.
Four fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, three were OVI-related and five of the people killed were pedestrians.
The four-day reporting period began at midnight on Thursday, December 30, 2021 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on January 2, 2022. This is a decrease from the four-day reporting period last year, when 14 fatalities were reported.
Troopers made 2,575 traffic enforcement contacts; including 229 OVI arrests, 59 distracted driving and 288 safety belt citations.
The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available here.
RELATED: Man dies in Canton shooting on New Year’s Eve, second victim arrives at hospital with gunshot to head
RELATED: $5 million bond set for 18-year-old woman charged with killing Cleveland officer Shane Bartek
RELATED: 2nd person officially charged in New Year's Eve shooting death of off-duty Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek
RELATED: Charges filed against man accused in the shooting death of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek
RELATED: "A senseless crime and a tragic outcome;" Northeast Ohio officials react to the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer