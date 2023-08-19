Authorities: Arrests made, firearms seized during Bowling Green OVI checkpoint

In total, 1,072 vehicles were checked from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday on Wooster Street in Bowling Green. Two OVI arrests and one felony drug arrest were made, OSHP said.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the results of a sobriety checkpoint Friday in Bowling Green.

OSHP, the Bowling Green Police Department, Wood County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation conducted the OVI checkpoint on Wooster Street.

Between 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, authorities checked 1,072 vehicles, OSHP said in a media release Saturday morning. Two OVI arrests were made and three firearms were seized as a result of driving impaired while in possession of loaded firearms. Authorities also made a felony drug arrest during the checkpoint.

Another OVI checkpoint is planned for this week, the OSHP Sandusky Post said. The county will be announced the day before the checkpoint and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.





Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.