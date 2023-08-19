Authorities: Arrests made, firearms seized during Bowling Green OVI checkpoint

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the results of a sobriety checkpoint Friday in Bowling Green.
OSHP, the Bowling Green Police Department, Wood County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation conducted the OVI checkpoint on Wooster Street.
Between 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, authorities checked 1,072 vehicles, OSHP said in a media release Saturday morning. Two OVI arrests were made and three firearms were seized as a result of driving impaired while in possession of loaded firearms. Authorities also made a felony drug arrest during the checkpoint.
Another OVI checkpoint is planned for this week, the OSHP Sandusky Post said. The county will be announced the day before the checkpoint and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
