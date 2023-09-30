Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating shooting, alleged road rage incident Friday

The victims reported another vehicle shot at their vehicle on I-75 in Wood County. The suspect fled south across multiple counties before being taken into custody.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple agencies in several Ohio counties are investigating an incident that stemmed from a possible road rage shooting Friday night in Wood County.

Just after 8 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a shooting on I-75 southbound between the I-475 interchange and SR-582 in Wood County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

An initial investigation determined another vehicle fired a shot at the victims' vehicle after what OSHP described as a possible road rage incident. The victims pulled over to call for help and the suspect fled southbound.

A statewide alert was issued for the suspect vehicle, a black Dodge Journey with Michigan plates, which was later located in Pickaway County on US-23 near milepost 18.

The suspect led Circleville Post troopers on a short pursuit after an attempted traffic stop. However, troopers lost sight of the vehicle on US-23 near IR-270 due to construction, OSHP said.

Sometime later, the vehicle was involved in another incident in Wyandot and Hancock counties. The exact nature of the incident was not disclosed by authorities. The suspect was taken into custody by a local sheriff's office, OSHP said.

The identity of the victims and whether or not there were any injuries was not disclosed.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The incident is under investigation by multiple agencies.