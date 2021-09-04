Ohio State Highway Patrol issues 500 distracted driving citations in one week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued more than 500 distracted driving citations in a one-week span aimed to crack down on the issue.
The OSHP partnered with state police in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia from April 5-12. Troopers in Ohio issued 557 citations.
Here's a breakdown of citations in northwest Ohio counties:
- Lucas: 8
- Wood: 5
- Fulton: 1
- Henry 2
- Ottawa: 3
- Sandusky: 12
- Seneca: 0
- Williams: 3
- Defiance: 4
- Paulding: 6
- Putnam: 0
- Hancock: 3
- Erie: 14
- Huron: 3
Hamilton County reported the most citations with 59. Cuyahoga (45) had the second-most.
A map showing all Ohio county totals can be found here.