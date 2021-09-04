x
Crime

Ohio State Highway Patrol issues 500 distracted driving citations in one week

The effort was part of a six-state mission to crack down on the issue; Sandusky, Erie counties saw the most in northwest Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued more than 500 distracted driving citations in a one-week span aimed to crack down on the issue.

The OSHP partnered with state police in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia from April 5-12. Troopers in Ohio issued 557 citations.

Here's a breakdown of citations in northwest Ohio counties:

  • Lucas: 8
  • Wood: 5
  • Fulton: 1
  • Henry 2
  • Ottawa: 3
  • Sandusky: 12
  • Seneca: 0
  • Williams: 3
  • Defiance: 4
  • Paulding: 6
  • Putnam: 0
  • Hancock: 3
  • Erie: 14
  • Huron: 3

Hamilton County reported the most citations with 59. Cuyahoga (45) had the second-most.

A map showing all Ohio county totals can be found here.

