Ohio State Highway Patrol issues 500 distracted driving citations in one week

The effort was part of a six-state mission to crack down on the issue; Sandusky, Erie counties saw the most in northwest Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued more than 500 distracted driving citations in a one-week span aimed to crack down on the issue.

The OSHP partnered with state police in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia from April 5-12. Troopers in Ohio issued 557 citations.

Here's a breakdown of citations in northwest Ohio counties:

Lucas: 8

Wood: 5

Fulton: 1

Henry 2

Ottawa: 3

Sandusky: 12

Seneca: 0

Williams: 3

Defiance: 4

Paulding: 6

Putnam: 0

Hancock: 3

Erie: 14

Huron: 3

Hamilton County reported the most citations with 59. Cuyahoga (45) had the second-most.