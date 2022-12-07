2 men charged with allegedly stealing student's items from Ohio State residence hall

The university said the two men tailgated into the Neil Building Hall Complex, entered an unlocked residence hall suite and started stealing property.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested after police said they stole $3,000 worth of items from a student's dorm room at The Ohio State University earlier this week.



Marquice Youngken, 30, and Ace Powers, 32, are charged with aggravated burglary in connection to the incident on campus Tuesday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, the university said Youngken and Powers tailgated into the Neil Building Hall Complex at 1578 Neil Avenue, entered an unlocked residence hall suite and began stealing property.

Franklin County Municipal Court records said a student walked into the room while the men were stealing his items.

Powers allegedly pushed the student against the wall with his arm while Youngken displayed his knife and pointed it toward the student, according to court records.

The student told police he was scared and fell to the ground while the men ran from the room. Records stated that Youngken and Powers stole the student's laptop, gaming system, cellphone, backpack and some clothes which were all valued at about $3,000 in total.

The university issued a public safety notice Tuesday night as the nature of the crime was considered to be of concern for the campus community at the time.

Investigators identified Powers as a suspect after receiving calls from anonymous tipsters. Court records said Powers had an active arrest warrant through the Columbus Division of Police.

Police arrested Powers around 11 p.m. Wednesday and booked him into Franklin County Correction Center on Jackson Pike.

During an interview with police, he identified Youngken as the second suspect in the burglary. Powers told detectives that Youngken had a knife, carried the stolen items from the building and that the items were "more than likely" where Youngken was located, according to court records.

Youngken was booked into Franklin County Correction Center on Jackson Pike Friday.

A judge set a $50,000 bond for Youngken during his scheduled arraignment in Franklin County Municipal Court Saturday morning. Powers is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.