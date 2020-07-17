Ohio SPCA seeking animal cruelty felony charges in case of allegedly starved dog

The dog was removed by the Allen County Humane Society and taken to an veterinary clinic, where she later had to be euthanized due to the extent of her neglect.

LIMA, Ohio — READER WARNING: Images of the animal cruelty may be disturbing to some readers and readers are advised to continue at their own discretion.

Allen County Chief Humane agent Nick Marando removed a black Labrador from the home of a Spencerville resident on July 3. The dog was allegedly starved. Marando transported her immediately to Kessen Veterinary Clinic in Delphos.

Upon examination, it was discovered that she weighed 33 pounds, where the average weight for a female black Labrador of her size is over 60 pounds. She was severely dehydrated to the point where blood could not be drawn from her veins, according to Marando.

Ohio SPCA Shelter staff named the dog Daisy Mae. Despite around-the-clock care and signs of gaining weight, Daisy Mae required euthanization on July 17, due to her condition following extent of neglect.

A law passed in Sept. 2016 made it a fifth degree felony to knowingly cause serious physical harm to a companion animal. The law, known as Goddard's Law, defines the activities as anything involving a substantial risk of death, partial or permanent incapacity, long-term pain or deprivation of food, water, and shelter.

Marando provided the Allen County Common Pleas Court prosecutor with all case reports, veterinary statements and photos regarding the alleged neglect. "I am hopeful that felony charges will be filed. Daisy Mae was literally a skeleton with all of her muscle and fat stores depleted. There is no excuse for such horrific cruelty and loss of life," said Marando.