LIMA, Ohio — Allen County Sheriff Matthew Treglia was hit by celebratory gunfire just after New Year's Eve and the Allen County Sheriff's Office released a video on Thursday to spread the message that "anyone can be injured by this type of criminal activity." Treglia was uninjured by the stray bullet.

A few minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day, Treglia and Major Todd Mohler were sitting in an Allen County cruiser beside a Lima Police Department cruiser in downtown Lima across from the Civic Center.

RELATED: Man shoots girlfriend during celebratory gunfire in Cleveland's first homicide of 2020

RELATED: It's 2020 and 90,000 Vietnam veterans will finally receive disability benefits

Mohler began video recording the extraordinary number of “celebratory” gunshots being fired within the city limits. A stray bullet struck the Lima patrol unit while it was parked, ricocheting into the Allen County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

The stray bullet passed through the open driver’s window, inches in front of Mohler’s face, then struck Treglia’s chest.

"It is assumed that this was an unintentional consequence of bullets being fired into the air. Luckily nobody was injured or killed as was seen in other cities this year," a post from the sheriff's office said. "What goes up, must come back down. Shooting any type of gun into the air is extremely dangerous and illegal. Please, handle any and all firearms safely and responsibly."

At the 26-second mark of the video, you can hear the bullet strike the cruiser.