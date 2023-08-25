Police chief: Pregnant woman shot dead in Kroger parking lot was theft suspect, drove car toward officer

The Franklin County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Ta’kiya Young.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Blendon Township police chief provided an update through a video message Friday on a shooting involving an officer outside a Kroger that left a 21-year-old pregnant woman dead.

According to Chief John Belford, two officers were at the Kroger parking lot located at 5991 Sunbury Road around 6:30 p.m. to help a driver who was locked out of her car.

At the same time, a Kroger employee told one of the officers that someone stole bottles of alcohol from the store was in the process of leaving the area.

Belford said the employee pointed out the theft suspect, later learned to be Young, to the officers. She was sitting in a parked Lexus outside of with no license plate outside of the store.

As officers were approaching, Young started the car, according to Belford. One officer approached the driver's side door while another officer got directly in front of the car. Both officers ordered Young to get out of the car multiple times, but she refused to do so.

Belford said Young put the car in gear and drove forward. The officer who was standing in front of the car fired one shot through the windshield, striking Young.

The car kept moving for about 50 feet until it came to a stop outside of the walk-up pharmacy. Belford said officers broke the driver's window to get Young out of the vehicle and begin medical assistance. Young was taken to St. Ann's hospital where she later died.

Belford said his department will release the body camera footage when legal redactions are made.

"Every loss of life is a tragedy. The family of the woman who died is understandably upset. I’ve personally spoken with a member of the family, and I will continue to keep them informed about what’s happening," Belford said.

Store employees later said several suspects were stealing items, but drove away in other vehicles.

Both officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.