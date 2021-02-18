Wood County man faces life in prison if convicted of repeated sexual assault charges against wife

The charges against Steven Finch II include a rape charge for every month from August 2019 to November 2020.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Wood County man faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if he's convicted of rape, kidnapping and felonious assault charges stemming from alleged repeated sexual assaults against his wife.

Steven M. Finch II is indicted on 30 counts by a Wood County grand jury, after Lake Township police's investigation of the case along with the Wood County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges against Finch include a rape charge for every month from August 2019 to November 2020. Sexually violent predator specifications are attached to the charges.

Nineteen of the 30 charges against Finch carry a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Of the remaining charges, first-degree rape and kidnapping carry penalties of 11-16 years in prison while the second-degree felonious assault charge holds a maximum penalty of 8 to 12 years.

Even if convicted without the sexually violent predator specification, Finch would face 312 maximum years in prison, including 209 mandatory years.