160 arrested in human trafficking crackdown across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Monday announced the results of a weeklong statewide human trafficking crackdown.

From Sept. 25 to Sept. 30, “Operation Buyer’s Remorse” sought to arrest those trying to buy sex in Ohio and identify survivors of human trafficking. The crackdown took place across the state, including major cities like Columbus.

The operation was comprised of coordinated “stings” conducted by the Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission’s eight human trafficking and major crimes task force.

During the operation, 160 people were arrested — with the youngest suspect being 17 years old and the oldest being 84 years old.

Yost’s office said 149 suspects were charged with engaging in prostitution. Additional arrests included two individuals for seeking to have sex with minors and six for promoting prostitution. Others were arrested for illegally possessing narcotics and/or firearms due to outstanding warrants.

Those arrested included an EMT, nurses, educators, retirees, former law enforcement officers, self-employed individuals, delivery drivers and others.

The Columbus Division of Police’s PACT (Police and Community Together) Unit made 62 arrests over the course of five days. Those arrests included a 75-year-old who was taken into custody twice on the same day for allegedly trying to buy sex in different parts of the city and a registered sex offender.

"We will continue to support efforts to prevent these crimes by devoting resources to combat these complex issues through the Police and Community Together Unit, the Missing and Exploited Children’s Unit, the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” said Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Lancaster Police Department arrested and charged a man for engaging in prostitution. Yost’s office said the suspect was a teacher at Fairfield Union Local Schools.

“Nearly 100 law enforcement agencies and service organizations participated in this operation – I am grateful for each and every partner who dedicated their time and resources, as we all play a key role in the fight against human trafficking,” Yost said. “Our message is simple: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!”

During the operation, the Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrested several suspects on felony charges, including kidnapping, felonious assault, trafficking drugs in a school, possession of a controlled substance and soliciting.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect for felony possession of narcotics.

Additionally, search warrants were conducted at 11 massage parlors suspected of human trafficking activities as part of an ongoing investigation.

Yost's office said officers spoke with 104 human trafficking survivors and provided them with services from health care and social service organizations.