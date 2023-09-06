Ohio fire marshal investigating arsons at Perrysburg Twp. apartments

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 800-589-2728. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The state fire marshal is investigating two arsons that happened at the Brandon Manor Apartment Complex in Perrysburg Township in the early morning hours of Monday.

Perrysburg Township fire and police crews were called to the scene on Lunitas Lane at 3:30 a.m. on a report of a structure fire in a multi-unit apartment building and found a dumpster fire in the parking lot and a fire inside of a hallway in one of the buildings.

The fires were later determined to be intentionally set.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the fires. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 800-589-2728.

