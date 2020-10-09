Ohio fire marshal asking for public's help with arson investigation in Lucas Co.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Division Of State Fire Marshal in Ohio is asking for the public's help with the investigation of an intentionally-set fire in Holland last Friday, Sept. 4.

Shortly after midnight, the Springfield Township Fire Department responded to a detached garage fully engulfed in flames on the 7500 block of Bauman Street.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for this fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal's tip line at 800-589-2728.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal's office, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and the Springfield Township Fire Department.

