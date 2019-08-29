TOLEDO, Ohio — A pain management doctor with offices in Sylvania Township and Findlay appeared in federal court on Thursday to face charges that he tried to hire a hitman.

According to court documents, Dr. Daniel Schwarz tried to pay a meth addict he was treating to kill a lawyer who was involved in a civil lawsuit against Schwarz.

Schwarz is also accused of trying to plant drugs on another attorney involved in the case.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for next month.

