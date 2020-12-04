CINCINNATI — Authorities in Ohio say a suspect has been arrested in a pair of double homicides in Cincinnati, including two women whose bodies were found in an apartment.

Cincinnati police say officers responded to the North Avondale apartment shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday and found 56-year-old Bridgett Carter and 35-year-old Tasia Mason dead.

Early Friday, police said, 28-year-old William Bowen III and 47-year-old Michael Eves were killed in Avondale.

Police said homicide detectives arrested 42-year-old Alto Miles in the murders.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment on the charges; a listed number for Miles couldn’t be found Sunday.

RELATED: Police investigating shooting death of young child in Van Wert Co.

RELATED: Pregnant 17-year-old shot outside of her south Toledo home

RELATED: TPD: 3 arrested after firing at undercover officers in west Toledo

RELATED VIDEO: