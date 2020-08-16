Two Ohio bars cited for violating state order to stop the spread of COVID-19

Overnight, the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited two bars for "blatantly" violating the state's order.

OHIO, USA — As the state of Ohio continues its war against the national coronavirus pandemic, liquor permitted establishments continue to violate the rules put in place by Governor Mike DeWine to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Overnight, the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited two bars for "blatantly" violating the state's order. The new citations come on the heels of six other businesses, including Patio Tavern in Lakewood, being cited for violations Saturday.

Upper Deck in New Franklin was cited after agents observed "lack of social distancing with numerous patrons congregating in groups," according to a release from the OIU.

Muddy Boot in Zanesville was also cited for serving alcohol past 10 p.m. and insanitary conditions. According to reports, agents entered the establishment after 11 p.m. and observed several customers ordering and consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents were also able to purchase their own beverages for consumption and found the bartender to not be wearing a full face covering.

The businesses cited will have a hearing before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and could face fines and or the suspension of revocation of their liquor permits.

“We see that most of the permit premises are following the precautions put in place to make their establishments safe and they are complying with the directives,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “As agents continue to conduct compliance checks they take enforcement action when egregious violations like these are observed.”