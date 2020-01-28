TOLEDO, Ohio — Officials are looking for two fugitives believed to be in the Toledo area.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for 47-year-old Blanca Cruz-Salinas, aka Blanca Hall, and 29-year-old Jerome Hornbeak.

Cruz-Salinas is wanted for armed robbery after allegedly robbing an east Toledo Walgreens at gunpoint. Her last known locations is in the 4600 block of Imperial.

She is described as standing at 5'2" and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Hornbeak is wanted for violations of Federal Supervised Release. He was originally convicted in federal court with possession with intent to deliver and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. His last known address is in the 1800 block of Pilgrim.

He is described as 5'8" and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.