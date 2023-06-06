TPD vehicle rear-ended during traffic stop, officers injured

The police vehicle was taken out of service due to 'excessive damage', officials said.

Two Toledo police officers were transported to and subsequently released from the hospital after their vehicle was rear-ended during a traffic stop Saturday evening.

According to a report, two officers were conducting a traffic stop at Dorr Street and Hawley Street in central Toledo at approximately 6:30 p.m. when their vehicle was allegedly rear-ended. During the incident, the collision caused both officers to hit their heads, police said in the report. Both officers were transported to and released from the hospital.

Other TPD officers responded to the scene to take photos and make a report of the incident.

The vehicle that was struck was taken out of service due to excessive damage. Both officers who were injured are expected to miss time at work.

The driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the police cruiser was cited.

