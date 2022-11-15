Youngstown prison officer faces federal charges for allegedly providing inmates drugs in exchange for bribes

Terry Terrigno, of Canfield, allegedly smuggled suboxone, marijuana, and tobacco into the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center over a two-year period.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — An officer at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown has been arrested on federal charges for allegedly providing drugs to inmates in exchange for bribes.

Thirty-year-old Terry Terrigno, of Canfield, is accused of smuggling suboxone, marijuana, and tobacco to men at the Youngstown prison from February 2017 to July 2019 and then receiving payments on a mobile phone app. The Department of Justice handed down a four-count indictment on Monday.

The NEOCC is a private "medium-security" prison in Mahoning County, with its inmates coming via the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The Cleveland division of the FBI and the DOJ Inspector General both investigated this case.