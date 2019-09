COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the southeast side of Columbus, according to police.

The initial call came in around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening at the 5500 block of Kings Realm Avenue.

According to Columbus police, no officers were injured and the suspect was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition and later died.

Dispatchers say there is also a related scene where a vehicle ran into a structure on Gallant Drive.