x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

TPD officer sustains broken finger during interaction with suspect in east Toledo

An officer is recovering after sustaining a broken finger in an interaction with a suspect Tuesday afternoon, according to a report.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — A police officer sustained a broken finger during an encounter with a suspect in east Toledo Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Toledo police report, two officers conducted a suspect stop in the Poplar/Ravine area at approximately 2:33 p.m. The suspect allegedly ran from police, but crews were able to take him into custody. 

During the encounter, the suspect pulled away from one of the officers, causing the officer's left fifth finger to break, police claimed. 

The injured officer was transported to a hospital for treatment. 

Police did not specify if any charges were filed against the suspect. 

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest in local news updates. 

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Related Articles

Want more from WTOL 11?   

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 weather app for the latest local 10-day forecast and live radar!  

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!  

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.  

Click here to get on the list! 

More Videos

In Other News

No verdict reached in former city council member's corruption case, deliberations resume Tuesday

Before You Leave, Check This Out