TPD officer sustains broken finger during interaction with suspect in east Toledo

An officer is recovering after sustaining a broken finger in an interaction with a suspect Tuesday afternoon, according to a report.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A police officer sustained a broken finger during an encounter with a suspect in east Toledo Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Toledo police report, two officers conducted a suspect stop in the Poplar/Ravine area at approximately 2:33 p.m. The suspect allegedly ran from police, but crews were able to take him into custody.

During the encounter, the suspect pulled away from one of the officers, causing the officer's left fifth finger to break, police claimed.

The injured officer was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not specify if any charges were filed against the suspect.

