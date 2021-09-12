CAUGHT ON CAMERA | ODOT crew struck by pick-up truck

Video of the incident shows a pick-up truck veer off the side of the road and slam into the ODOT vehicle, with the crew inside.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A road crew for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) was hit by a passing car Thursday while picking up litter, according to a post on Facebook.

Video of the incident shows a pick-up truck veer off the side of the road and slam into the ODOT vehicle, with the crew inside.

At this time, it is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

ODOT is urging drivers to pay attention to their surroundings while out on the road.

A post made by ODOT District 12 about the incident reads:

"This has to stop! It's up to you to allow our roadside workers to get home safely.

Earlier today a crew out picking up litter was struck hard. They were lucky to be inside their vehicle.

Slow Down and Move Over!

The crews out working to keep roads safe deserve your attention."

This has to stop! It's up to you to allow our roadside workers to get home safely. Earlier today a crew out picking up litter was struck hard. They were lucky to be inside their vehicle. Slow Down and Move Over! The crews out working to keep roads safe deserve your attention. Posted by Ohio Department of Transportation District 12 Cleveland on Thursday, December 9, 2021

We will continue to keep you updated.