COLUMBUS, Ohio — A South-Western City School District middle school teacher has been charged for allegedly having sex with one of his teenage students for several years.

According to a criminal complaint, a student told police her teacher, track and basketball coach, Benjamin Rutan, had sex with her multiple times with her between 2013 and 2019.

Rutan is listed as a seventh- and eighth-grade language arts teacher at Norton Middle School on the school's website.

In June 2013, the criminal complaint says Rutan, who was 31-years-old at the time, started having sex with the victim when she was 14-years-old and helping with the school's football team that summer.

During an interview with a detective last month, the victim said the two had sex multiple times a week until she was 19 at various locations on the middle school's property and in Franklin County.

The victim was given a recording device by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 2. She contacted Rutan and he gave several admissions during their conversation about their relationship between 2013-2018.

Rutan is charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of unlawful conduct with a minor, all of which are felonies. His bond was set at $50,000 on Thursday.