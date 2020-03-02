TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwood police are asking for help identifying a person suspected of using credit cards stolen from recent vehicle smash and grabs.

Police say on Jan. 27, several vehicles had their windows smashed and visible contents were taken. A short time later, a person was caught on surveillance in association with the use of one of the credit cards.

If you know person pictured, or the vehicle, Northwood police would like to hear from you. You may remain anonymous. Call 419-691-5053, or message the department through Facebook.

Northwood police are looking for this vehicle in connection to credit card thefts from cars on Jan. 27.

