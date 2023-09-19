Local postal worker facing federal charge, accused of stealing mail

The suspect is scheduled to appear in federal court for arraignment next month.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A northwest Ohio United States Postal Service employee is facing a federal charge after allegedly stealing mail in 2022.

According to a court document, Megan Huffman is facing a charge of Theft of Mail by Postal Employee. The suspect is accused of stealing mail "in or around Oct. 1, 2022 to on or about Dec. 8, 2022". Huffman was charged on Sept. 12, 2023 and is set to be arraigned in federal court on Oct. 17.

A US Postal Service representative said the USPS Office of Inspector General is leading the investigation. WTOL 11 sent an email to an Assistant Special Agent involved in the case. The email was not immediately returned.

