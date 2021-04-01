North Toledo woman shot in foot at her home

Police say Keeonnia Wright was shot in the foot by a person she knows Friday at about 1 a.m. Authorities did not release the suspect's identity.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A north Toledo woman was shot in the foot at her own home Friday morning just after the clock struck midnight by a person she knows, according to police.

Officers went to the 200 block of E Lake Street after getting a call of a person shot at 1:06 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found Keeonnia Wright suffering from a gunshot wound.

A friend of Wright's took her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release the identity of the person who shot Wright.