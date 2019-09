TOLEDO, Ohio — A 33-year old north Toledo woman was accused of raping a 12-year-old at her home.

Angela Shepard committed the crime in August, according to court documents.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Toledo Municipal Court.

