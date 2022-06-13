Two injured in shots fired overnight Sunday

Two men were found injured with non-life-threatening in a north Toledo parking lot overnight Sunday, TPD said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and fire were called to reports of a person shot in the 800 block of Walnut Street in north Toledo at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Toledo Police Department incident report.

Two involved people were found in a parking lot and transported by the Toledo Fire Department to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the report states.

According to the report, both of the involved people were injured but not arrested and there is no suspect information.