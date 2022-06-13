x
Crime

Two injured in shots fired overnight Sunday

Two men were found injured with non-life-threatening in a north Toledo parking lot overnight Sunday, TPD said.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and fire were called to reports of a person shot in the 800 block of Walnut Street in north Toledo at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Toledo Police Department incident report.

Two involved people were found in a parking lot and transported by the Toledo Fire Department to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the report states.

According to the report, both of the involved people were injured but not arrested and there is no suspect information.

The investigation is still continuing, police said.

