Police on scene of standoff in north Toledo; neighbor reports hearing gunshots earlier Thursday night

A resident in the neighborhood said he heard gunshots around 8:30 p.m., followed by police swarming the area of the 2100 block of N. Ontario Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are on the scene of a standoff in north Toledo.

Police describe the standoff as a "tactical situation."

The scene remains active with SWAT and TPD responding.

Community Activist and president of ONE Village Council Alfonso Narvaez lives nearby.

Narvaez tells our WTOL 11 crew on the scene that he heard gunshots around 8:30 p.m.

"I heard some popping noise, late the past couple nights there’s been fireworks, so I didn’t think much of it. Then I heard sirens," Narvaez said. "There was half a dozen units outside."

While police have not confirmed the exact nature of the incident, it leaves Narvaez uneasy.

"A lot of neighbors are in fear right now with the two homicides that happened last week," he said. "It’s just a little too close to home."

This is a developing story. WTOL 11 has a crew on the scene to bring you the latest on-air, online and on our WTOL 11 News app as we receive it.