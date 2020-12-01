TOLEDO, Ohio — A north Toledo man is behind bars after police say he broke into a downtown Toledo business using his fits to break the glass door and stole three bottles of wine.

The postman noticed the broken door and called the police.

Michael Vitek, 50, was identified by a detective thought video and was caught with cuts and broken glass by two officers near the crime scene, according to police records.

Police say Vitek kicked one of the officers in the head and splashed him with the blood from his cut. He was treated at the hospital.

Vitek was charged with breaking and entering to commit theft or felony trespass unoccupied structure by force and assault on a police officer. He will appear in court next week.

