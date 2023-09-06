Police, SWAT negotiate with suspect accused of burglarizing north Toledo home

Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Locust Street Tuesday following a report of a possible burglary.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story that originally aired on Aug. 26, 2023.

Police arrested a suspect accused of entering a burglarizing a north Toledo home Tuesday in an incident that involved both SWAT and negotiators.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the 2300 block of Locust Street regarding a call for a burglary. Police made contact with the homeowner, who confirmed the residence should be empty. The homeowner was also able to confirm the suspect's identity, police said.

Police officers, SWAT and negotiators arrived on scene and formed a perimeter around the house. Following several negotiation attempts, 30-year-old Deondre Miller exited the home and surrendered peacefully, police claimed.

Authorities did not specify what time of day the incident occurred.