Man hospitalized following north Toledo stabbing; police searching for accused teen

The victim sustained a severe injury to his lower right arm, police said.

Police are searching for a teen suspect in a north Toledo stabbing that occurred early Tuesday and resulted in one hospitalization.

According to a Toledo police report, crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of N. Erie Street at approximately 1:10 a.m. on a call for a person stabbed. Officers located a 47-year-old man suffering from what police described as a "severe injury" to his lower arm.

The victim told police a known 15-year-old suspect stabbed him in the arm "for no reason", according to authorities. The suspect then fled the scene prior to police arrival. The teenaged suspect's name was redacted from a Toledo police report.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews transported the victim to the hospital for treatment. Police continue to investigate.

If you have information regarding this incident or the suspect's location, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

