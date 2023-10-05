Police investigating north Toledo domestic violence incident, suspect flees

Police issued a warrant for 21-year-old Christopher Grandberry's arrest.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged domestic violence situation in north Toledo Wednesday, according to a police report.

Toledo police responded to the 400 block of E. Central Avenue shortly after noon regarding a call for a domestic violence situation with injuries after the victim fled to a neighbors house to call 911. Upon arrival, the victim told police the suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Grandberry, was still in the residence from which she had fled.

Police forced entry into the residence but could not locate the suspect. The front door to the residence sustained damage. Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and treated the victim for injuries.

Police issued a warrant for Grandberry's arrest.

If you have information regarding this incident or the suspect, police as that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

