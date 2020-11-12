After-hours club ordered to close for one year after 6 people injured in shooting

The Toledo Municipal Court issued the one year injunction to the north Toledo after-hours club after a party led to several people being shot on Nov. 27.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: Above video is from Nov. 27, 2020.

An injunction has been issued against a known after-hours club in north Toledo after several individuals were injured in a shooting on Nov. 27.

On Dec. 10, the Toledo Municipal Court granted the one year injunction. The location will be boarded and closed for one year.

The incident took place just after 2 a.m., according to Toledo police. Officers were on patrol in north Toledo when they heard multiple shots fired and two ShotSpotter alerts for 32 rounds total were received. ShotSpotter led them to the after-hours club on the 3200 block of Stickney Ave. and East Hudson.

When officers arrived on the scene to investigate, shots were fired at them. A body camera worn by one of the officers captured the incident.

Our crews on the scene spoke with authorities that night.

Laurence Kehr, 65, who lives on East Hudson Street was in his house when he got up to go to the bathroom and was struck inside his home by a stray bullet, according to police.

None of the victims' sustained life-threatening injuries. Four of the victims were identified as Isaiah Hill, Desean Payne, Dominic Buford and Tyahanna Stevenson.

Authorities said they talked to witnesses at the hospital, but they didn't cooperate.