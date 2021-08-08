North Baltimore man charged with child endangerment after leading police on pursuit with children in backseat

Brett Mallery, 24, was charged with three counts of child endangering and one count of driving without a valid license.

A North Baltimore man is facing child endangering charges after Toledo police say he led them on a chase with kids in the backseat.

Brett Mallery, 24, was charged with three counts of child endangering and one count of driving without a valid license. He was arrested Sunday at 12:30 a.m.

According to court documents, Mallery failed to stop his vehicle when police sirens were visible and audible, and continued driving for two miles.

He was arraigned Monday morning in Toledo Municipal Court.