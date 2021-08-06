Non-profit bicycle shop in Toledo broken into twice

William Nuzum was arrested Tuesday morning for breaking into the shop and stealing a bicycle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A non-profit Toledo bicycle shop, determined to help everyone who's able to ride a bike, has been hit by burglars not once, but twice in the last two days.

Toledo Bikes is located at 1114 Washington St. in downtown.

The store was first broken into Sunday, June 6, around 9:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows the suspect smashing a cash register in the parking lot. He got away with a minimal amount of cash and a bicycle from the shop's showroom.

Since the front door was already broken, Steve Atkinson, the shop's board president believes that's when another suspect, William Nuzum, 30, of Toledo was able to get inside and steal another bicycle Tuesday morning. Nuzum is behind bars for breaking and entering and obstructing official business.

Police haven't confirmed if there are indeed two different suspects yet, but a local glass repair company has offered to replace the broken glass door to protect the bike shop from further damage.

"We appreciate the fact that we live in a community that looks out for one another in these circumstances. We've had a lot of support from the community," Atkinson said.

The bike shop has been around for ten years and works with organizations to make bikes available for everyone. It also helps to promote bicycling awareness through community outreach, education, and events.