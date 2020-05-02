TOLEDO, Ohio — For the first time in several years, there have been no murders in the city of Toledo since the turn of the new year.

Toledo Police Department Lt. Kellie Lenhardt said that this time last year, there were four homicides.

Additionally, according to WTOL numbers, there were five homicides in January 2017 and January 2018.

Toledo police said that this is an accomplishment and the department believes it's the result of a combination of factors.

"One is proactive community policing. Officers are stopping bad guys. Those bad guys are going to jail and they're not out causing issues and shooting people. Another aspect is community involvement. Community has been excellent in giving us tips and calling in CrimeStoppers and Toledo Police really appreciates that," Lenhardt said.

Although murders are at a zero, Lenhardt added that the number of people who have been shot has gone up compared to this time last year: 57 to 47.

RELATED: Toledo police respond to 2 gun-related incidents over the weekend

RELATED: Toledo students host panel on gun violence

She said that they're always looking for new technology and proactive policing to help bring that number down.

Their ShotSpotter program, which can pinpoint gunfire, has been successful in making numerous arrests and keeping guns off the streets.

RELATED: ShotSpotter program finds success; takes dozens off guns of the streets

RELATED VIDEO: