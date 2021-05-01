No charges filed against Toledo officers in fatal shooting of domestic violence suspect

Kwamaine O'Neal was hit by 19 rounds from four officers on the morning of Dec. 5, after he pointed a weapon at police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITORS NOTE: The video above is from the Dec. 7 press conference, two days after the shooting death of Kwamaine O'Neal.

A Lucas County Grand Jury has found that no further investigation is needed, and that no charges will be filed against the four officers involved in the fatal shooting of Kwamaine O'Neal in east Toledo.

O'Neal was struck by 19 rounds from four officers on the morning of Dec. 5, after he pointed a weapon at police who were called out to his home on a report of domestic violence.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral said that all four officers - Michael Benninghoff, William Clark, Grant Parton and Brandon Burton - fired their weapons, for a total of 32 rounds. O'Neal did not shoot his weapon.

Body cam footage released by the police department shows the moments when officers fired at O'Neal.

Before police arrived at the Weiler Homes that morning, 47-year-old O'Neal, posted a Facebook Live video threatening violence against anyone who came to the home, saying he would not go to jail and asking his aunt to go pick up his daughter. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Tonight I might be signing my death certificate."

The 911 call, which was difficult to understand at times, featured a woman who said she needed help, because the father of her child was intoxicated and had injured her head in a fight. The dispatcher asked if the man, identified by the caller as Kwamaine O'Neal, knew that the woman called 911 and she said no.

The woman at one point said she wanted to take back the 911 call and not have police come out, but the dispatcher notified her that that could not be done because the law mandates that once a call is made, units will come out.

At a press conference in the day's following, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said when he saw the bodycam footage, his reaction was one of sadness.