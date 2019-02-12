NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — Newburgh Heights police and Tiffin University are combining forces in hopes of solving a cold case from 1981.

The department will work with a dozen students and a criminal justice professor from Tiffin University on the unsolved death of 17-year-old Kurt Sova. Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to answers in the case.

Police on Tuesday said they hope turning a fresh set of eyes to the case can lead to a breakthrough.

"It's time to find out what happened," Kevin Sova, Kurt's brother, said Tuesday. His parents both died without answers on what happened to Kurt.

Sova disappeared in October 1981 after attending a house party on Harvard Avenue. His body was found in a ravine near the Harvard Avenue house five days later. Though the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner could not determine a cause of death or find signs of foul play, it was determined that Sova's body had been moved to the ravine after he died.

The case received national attention and was featured on "Unsolved Mysteries" in 1988.

