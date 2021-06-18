New dog kennel, training area dedicated to fallen Monroe Co. Animal Control officer

Darrian Young, 24, was killed in the line of duty last year by an alleged drunk driver.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A fallen Monroe County Animal Control officer's love and passion for animals will now always be remembered.

On the morning of Friday, June 18, a dedication ceremony was held in Darrian Young's honor at the Monroe County Animal Shelter where she worked.

Young, 24, was on duty driving a Monroe County Animal Control Division vehicle when she was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The incident happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of South Custer Rd. and Raisinville Rd. She died from her injuries a day later.

According to the Michigan State Police, Michele Anne Dropulich from Hudson, was arrested on second degree homicide/murder charges.

Young was also a member of the mounted division and loved horses from a young age.

"Darrian loved animals; horses, cats, dogs, pigs, she had everything. She was big into 4-H. She loved her job," her father, Aaron Young said.

"Just took her out to a friend of Tammy's and put her on a horse and since that day, she started showing when she was five years old," Darrian's grandmother, Pat Kirby said.

Young had a vision of improving animal care at the shelter. Generous donations and fundraisers made the $25,000 vision a reality. Six dog runs and a training area were dedicated in Young's honor on Friday.

"She went above and beyond in her daily responsibilities to care for the animals, not only at the shelter, but in the community and as a result was a great representative of the sheriff's office," Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said.

A plaque and a tree in her memory were also placed outside the animal shelter building.

"This is just going to keep her memory alive and help out the animals and people wanting to adopt animals. It makes it easier for them to come visit the animals," Aaron Young said.