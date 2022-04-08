New charges filed in 2019 murder of Lenawee County man

One man charged in the death of Christopher Dickerson pleaded guilty to lesser charges, while another faces new charges in the death.

ADRIAN, Mich. — There are new details on a murder investigation WTOL 11 has been following since 2019.

A new arrest has been made in the death of Christopher Dickerson. Terry Trevino was arraigned Friday morning in Lenawee County and he is facing a number of charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The prosecutor's office says Trevino ordered a hit on Dickerson in January 2019. Dickerson was set to testify against another man in an attempted murder case.

His mother told WTOL 11 that her son told her he'd been beaten up and threatened that he better not take the stand on the day before he disappeared. Dickerson's body was found a month later.

According to court documents, the man originally charged in his death three years ago, Austin Richardson, took a plea deal Thursday, pleading guilty to second degree murder, and agreeing to testify against Trevino.

"Second degree murder, compared to first-degree pre-meditated murder, that would be a death sentence in a death-penalty state and he's probably going to do 15 years for taking my son's life," Christopher's mother Tracena Dickerson said. "All because he testified against somebody they've wanted to get their hands on for years?"

Dickerson says it's been an incredibly difficult three years and now the process is starting over as Trevino's case now works through the court system.

"This is not justice," she said. "I'm glad that they finally charged Trevino, but at what cost? And I just feel like this is not the right justice."