'I know deep in my heart this was not with malice' | Neighbors react to charges against 4 Swanton residents stemming from Jan. 6 Capitol riots

SWANTON, Ohio — Four Swanton residents were charged Thursday for their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Jodi Lynn Wilson and Cody Temple, a mother and son, face charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, demonstrating in a U.S. Capitol building and two counts of disorderly conduct. Gabriel Buress and Madison Petit, a couple also from Swanton, face similar charges.

Tom and Helen Justen, Wilson's next-door neighbors, say they are close to her. They described Wilson as a hard-working single mother who loves her country, but was frustrated with the results of the election, and that she got swept into something far bigger than she anticipated.



"I know deep in my heart this was not with malice — this was concern for a cause she thought was going to be peaceful, but then had stated that it was something she had never expected," Helen Justen said.



According to Wilson's report to police, she and her son were escorted inside by Capitol police. In the FBI's affidavit on Wilson and Temple, it's stated the pair can be seen in security footage — and on Temple's Snapchat — inside the Capitol from 3:01 p.m. - 3:18 p.m., looking around and shooting video of their surroundings before leaving.

While the Justens aren't proud of their neighbor's actions, they said that, to them, it doesn't compare to some of the worst things that took place that day.

"Breaking into Pelosi's office, busting windows out of the place and just breaking in; those are some dangerous people. Jodi's not in that group. Jodi and her son — and the people from Swanton that were there — they just went there and got caught up in a bad situation," Tom Justen said.



Over 560 people involved in the Capitol riots have been charged with federal crimes. Now, as the four Swanton residents' cases are transferred to federal court, the Justens don't believe their neighbor deserves time in prison.