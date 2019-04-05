MOLINE, Ohio — Police in Lake Township are working to track down those responsible for getting into nearly a dozen cars overnight and stealing purses, wallets and more.

This comes after other areas in wood county have dealt with their own rash of break-ins.

While police don't believe they are connected, they do have a warning for you.

“It's alarming,” said Chief Mark Hummer, Lake Township Police. “We don't like anything like this to happen."



Early Friday morning police say nearly a dozen cars were broken into in a single Moline neighborhood. April's neighbor originally called her to check her surveillance video to see if she caught the suspect who took her purse on tape. But instead April got a different surprise.



"I literally just peeked in my window at first because I thought I always lock my car,” said April Linley. “So I peeked in the window and I'm like, oh my gosh my car got it too. I couldn't believe it."



She quickly learned it happened to several others in their neighborhood through their Facebook page. She said the neighborhood in Moline is preparing for a subdivision garage sale, meaning several people had to move their cars outside overnight and that change of habit led to leaving them leaving their cars unlocked.

While she didn't have anything stolen, others are missing purses, wallets and other small items.

"It's unsettling again because it is a small neighborhood it's generally very safe there's a lot of young families here,” said Linley. “So, the thought of somebody coming and kind of invading your privacy while you're at home sleeping at night is pretty unsettling.”



Police are investigating the incident, and believe they are all the same suspects. But Lake Township Police feel confident their incidents are not connected to the more than 60 cases that happened in Bowling Green and Rossford less than a month ago.



"We don't think it's related to the others that have been going on because there were no broken windows,” said Chief Hummer. “No damage. It just seems to be a crime of opportunity."



They are now asking neighbors to protect themselves by locking their cars, leaving porch lights on and staying alert. Police also ask if anyone else’s car was disturbed that they report it so they can have a comprehensive list of those impacted and the damage done.

While Police are investigating the incident, they are seeking information. They ask if you saw anything suspicious or have surveillance video that you let them know so they can follow up and catch those responsible.



"It's tough,” admitted Chief Hummer about these investigations. “But we're hoping that somebody saw or recorded something that will be significant going forward.”



Police are hopeful they will catch who did this and so are neighbors. Those living near the several break-ins say they learned their lesson.



“We're not naive we know this can happen anywhere and so I think together we just want to do things like, maybe try to get some street lights in the neighborhood, keep our lights on our porch and our garage’s on, make sure our doors, windows and car doors are locked, and moving our cars into the garage."



Neighbors say sticking together has been helpful. They are sharing information and helping police to hopefully bring an end to this crime of opportunity.