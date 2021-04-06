Moms Demand Action is asking everyone to wear orange to spark conversation about the gun violence crisis.

TOLEDO, Ohio — June 4 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. It's meant to raise awareness, but also honor those whose lives were cut short.

Members of the group Moms Demand Action are asking everyone to wear orange to spark conversation about the gun violence crisis.

"Over 100 people everyday in America are killed by guns and about 230 are wounded by guns everyday," said Judy Harbaugh, the leader of the volunteer Toledo Group of Moms Demand Action.

The movement stems from the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in Chicago six years ago. Her friends wore orange to honor her. Hunters also wear the color so they're visible and don't get shot.

Everyone has their own story about why they wear orange.

"I wear orange so all children can some day feel safe in their homes and communities and walking down the street, and that parents and families don't have to grieve needlessly," Harbaugh said.

There have been 23 homicides so far this year in Toledo, including 22 shootings. At this time last year, there were 11 fatal shootings.

According to the Toledo Police Department, there were 61 homicides in total in 2020.