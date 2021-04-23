National Crime Victims’ Rights Week: Highlighting services for victims of crimes in Wood County

The Victim/Witness Services Division of the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office walks a victim of felony crime through the court process.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — 'Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities' is the theme for this year's National Crime Victims' Rights Week which is commemorated on April 18–24, 2021.

The Office for Victims of Crime's resource guide explains the background and purpose of the week, stating "Since 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) has challenged the Nation to confront and remove barriers to achieving justice for all victims of crime. Each year, communities across the country revisit the history of the victims’ rights movement, celebrate the progress made, and recommit to further advancements in the crime victims field."

When someone is a victim of a felony crime in Wood County, that's when they get in touch with the Victim/Witness Services Division of the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.

The division has a main focus: advocacy and walking a victim through the court process, because most people are unfamiliar with how the criminal justice system works.

"We will attend court with people," said Monica DeLeon, director of the division. "Depending on the situation, sometimes if someone doesn't have transportation, but it's their right to attend a hearing, we'll provide transportation in emergency situations for them."

In addition, the division can help link victims to shelters, support groups or counseling. DeLeon along with a part-time assistant can use the V.I.N.E. system to notify victims if someone bonds out of jail. There's also the Ohio Victims of Crime Compensation fund that can reimburse victims for medical, funeral or any other out-of-pocket expenses.

The pandemic has taken a toll on victims because it has delayed the court process which under normal circumstances can take six months up to a year. But DeLeon is there to motivate victims.

"I'm also there to help keep you going, you know, hang in there with us," she said. "I know this is a long process and hopefully you can get a result that gets you closure."

Even after a conviction or if someone is on probation, DeLeon still keeps in contact with the victim.