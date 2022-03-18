Napoleon woman charged with murder

Napoleon PD responded to a possible child abuse report. Stephany Pichardo had died after allegedly being assaulted by Audili Cerrato, now charged with her murder.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — A report of possible child abuse has led to a Napoleon woman being charged with murder Friday.

Napoleon police responded to the Henry County Hospital emergency room on March 13, 2022, for a report of possible child abuse. Stephany Pichardo, 29, had died from injuries sustained during an alleged assault, according to a release from Napoleon Police Department’s public information officer.

Pichardo was allegedly assaulted by 53-year-old Audili Cerrato. Pichardo was temporarily living at the same address as Cerrato, police say. Cerrato was arrested for felonious assault following an investigation by Napoleon PD detectives and the Ohio BCI.

Napoleon PD and the Henry County Prosecutors Office charged Cerrato with murder in the death of Pichardo.

She remains in custody at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.