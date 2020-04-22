BRYAN, Ohio — A 40-year-old Napoleon man was indicted Tuesday on three third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a teenager.

The charges specify that the victim was between 13 and 16 years old when the crimes allegedly occurred on Feb. 10, 2020, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office.

Tietje was arrested in Indiana following the indictment.

Back on Feb. 18, the Bryan Police Department, which is investigating the matter with assistance from Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 60 months in prison. If convicted, Tietje will be required to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

The Special Prosecutions Section of Yost’s office is prosecuting the case.

