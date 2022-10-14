Trial of man charged with reckless homicide last year declared mistrial

Jurors could not agree on a verdict Wednesday for Mychal Smith, who was charged in the shooting death of 29-year-old Dameon Bates in north Toledo in November 2021.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A mistrial was declared Wednesday in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas when jurors could not agree on a verdict for Mychal Smith, 31, who was charged with reckless homicide in the November 2021 shooting death of 29-year-old Dameon Bates in north Toledo.

Bates was killed on Nov. 28 in the 3500 block of North Erie Street. At the time of the shooting, Toledo police claimed Smith and Bates were friends and were "horsing around" with a gun at a party.

Bates was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mistrials do not mean a case is complete. A judge could decide to schedule a new trial.

Smith is released from jail and under house arrest until his next hearing on Oct. 19.

