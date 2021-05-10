Van Buren Twp. murder suspect arrested in Monroe County

The suspect was found inside a vehicle on Martinsville Rd. in Exeter Twp. and was taken into custody without incident.

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — Editor's Note: The attached video first aired on March 22, 2021

A murder suspect has been arrested in Monroe County, Mich., Sheriff Troy Goodnough announced Monday.

On Sunday at around 11 p.m., deputies from the sheriff's office along with troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post reportedly received information that led them to believe the suspect, wanted for murder in Van Buren Township, was in the area of Colf Rd.

At 12:34 a.m., Deputy Steven Schmidt found the suspect inside a vehicle on Martinsville Rd. in Exeter Township. They were taken into custody without incident before being turned over to the Van Buren Township Police Department.

At this time, the suspect's identity has not been released. We will continue to keep you updated.