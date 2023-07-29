Multiple shots fired at south Toledo park Saturday

Police were called to Highland Skatepark on South Ave. and Woodsdale just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police converged on Highland Skate Park in south Toledo on Saturday night after multiple shots were fired there.

Toledo police were called to the scene just before 10 p.m.

Police confirmed shots were fired and a car was hit but have not yet confirmed if anyone was shot.

A car was seen with bullet holes in the front windshield.

In addition, about a dozen markers could be seen in the parking lot of the park, indicating shell casings.

A group of people were also gathered behind police lines as officers investigated the scene.

This is a developing story. WTOL 11 has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

