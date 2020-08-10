Multiple organizations pitch in to bring 'Benches for Braylen' to life

Noble, 3, was missing for nearly a week in early September before police found his body in his apartment complex pool.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple organizations in Toledo are pitching in to create memorial benches to honor the life of Braylen Noble.

His death investigation including his autopsy is still ongoing.

Robb Moore, the Owner of R.E.S.K Woodworking along with Toledo Cares, Lazer Creations and Netty's on Fearing Ice Cream Shop, all teamed up to build two benches that the community can enjoy.

Braylen's name is engraved into the wood along with puzzle pieces for autism and an image of Mickey Mouse, a cartoon character Braylen loved.

Braylen was nonverbal autistic.

The project took nearly two weeks to complete and is very meaningful for Moore.

"It's the emotional part. I take tons of pride in my work. I'm a father of four with a new grandchild so it's important to me," Moore said.

One of the benches will go to Crossgates Preschool located on Shadylawn Drive, where Noble attended. The other will go to Netty's located on South Fearing Boulevard.

Moore hopes the benches can be delivered sometime next week.